WVa lawmakers pass $4.5 billion budget with cuts to colleges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers have approved a $4.5 billion budget that leaves the state’s two top universities with a combined $28 million cut — unless future surpluses can kick in to cover it. The Senate voted 23-11 to pass the budget on the final day of the 60-day legislative session. The budget bill now goes to Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who is expected to address reporters later Saturday evening. Lawmakers trimmed Justice’s initial budget proposal for the 2022 fiscal year by nearly $74 million.