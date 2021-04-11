3 officers injured in crash involving 2 police vehicles

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A crash involving two police vehicles injured three officers in a Virginia city. Lynchburg Police Department spokesperson Carrie Dungan says all three officers from the Lynchburg Police Department were treated at a hospital for minor injuries after Saturday’s crash. A news release from police did not identify the injured officers, who were responding to a call with their emergency lights and sirens activated. The News & Advance reports that it was the second collision in a week between Lynchburg police officers. One officers was treated for minor injuries after Thursday’s crash involving two city police vehicles.