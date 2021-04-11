5 rebels killed, 2 India soldiers injured in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Government forces have killed five suspected rebels, including a teenager, in gunfights in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Police say the back-to-back clashes began late Saturday after troops cordoned off two villages in southern Kashmir on intelligence that anti-India militants were hiding there. Officials say one of the slain militants was a teenage boy who had joined rebel ranks few days earlier. At least 15 militants, a policeman and an army soldier have been killed so far this month. In a surprising decision last month, India and Pakistan agreed to reaffirm their 2003 cease-fire accord along the de facto frontier dividing Kashmir between the two sides. However, a crackdown by Indian forces and attacks by rebels have continued inside the Indian-held portion.