Capitals trade D Siegenthaler to Devils for 3rd-round pick

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have acquired defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler from the Washington Capitals for a 2021 third-round pick. Washington clears $800,000 in salary-cap space by trading one of the eight defensemen on its active roster. New Jersey gets a 23-year-old left shot on the blue line. Siegenthaler is a restricted free agent after this season. The 2015 second-round pick has 13 points in 97 regular-season NHL games, all with the Capitals. The third-round pick the Devils are sending to the Capitals is either Arizona’s that they acquired by trading Taylor Hall to the Coyotes last year or their own.