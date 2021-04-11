Caps roll 8-1 in Chara’s 1st game in front of Bruins fans

BOSTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored one of his two goals in Washington’s three-goal first-period and former Bruins defenseman and captain Zdeno Chara played his first game in front of Boston’s fans in the Capitals’ 8-1 victory. The Bruins played a video tribute for Chara on the Jumbotron midway into the opening period with Washington already leading 2-0. Conor Sheary and Lars Eller each also scored twice, and Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd each had one of the season-high goals scored by the Capitals. Rookie Vitek Vanecek stopped 34 shots, but lost a chance for his second shutout when Craig Smith scored a power-play goal 3 minutes into the third.