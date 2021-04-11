Community comes together for Mercer County baby fighting rare, life threatening disease



MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) A community comes together to support a Mercer County baby fighting a rare, life threatening disease.



Six month-old infant Judah Brooks was born with Biliary Atresia, a disease of the bile ducts that affects only infants. According to his mother, at seven weeks old he underwent a major surgery called a Kasai procedure in hopes to delay the need for a transplant. The Kasai however failed, and he is now in the process of being listed for a liver transplant.



Judah has already had many hospital stays due to the complications that come along with end stage liver disease, and will also have a long stay with transplant. His family will have to move over 5 hours from home to be close to Cincinnati Children’s hospital for 2-3 months after transplant.



Due to Covid restrictions at the hospital and Ronald McDonald House, the only lodging option for their family is to pay for a hotel or apartment. All funds will go to the cost of lodging, food, travel, and life long medical expenses for baby Judah.



Anyone interested in making a contribution to help may visit either:



https://www.gofundme.com/f/liver-transplant-for-baby-judah?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer



https://www.bonfire.com/judahs-journey/