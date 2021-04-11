Downtown hotel sues Charlottesville over tax bill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A hotel in downtown Charlottesville has filed a lawsuit accusing the Virginia city of overcharging it nearly $100,000 in taxes. The Daily Progress reports that Charlottesville’s City Council last week unanimously voted to allow the city attorney’s office to retain outside counsel to assist with the case. The Omni Charlottesville Hotel’s lawsuit claims the city erroneously assessed the property at over $46 million for the 2020 tax year when its fair market value was approximately $36.7 million. The hotel sued the city in Charlottesville Circuit Court. The seven-story, 205-room hotel has been open since 1985.