Dry and windy conditions to begin the work week will increase fire danger!

A mix of sun and clouds for your Sunday afternoon and evening, but luckily we are mainly dry, a huge turnaround from the first half of the weekend.





We are a bit breezy and we will stay breezy into the overnight hours, under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid-upper 40s, a little cooler than the last several nights.





We are going to enter a relatively quiet weather pattern to begin the work week. We will have a mix of sun and clouds for both Monday and Tuesday, with just a spotty shower possible. Highs will be seasonably in the low-mid 60s, as lows will fall into the 40s Monday and Tuesday nights.





We will be breezy during the day on Monday and Tuesday, with gust generally between 20-35 MPH. With the dry and windy conditions, leaves and dead vegetation will dry out quickly, allowing for an increase in fire danger.

Be sure to abide by Virginia and West Virginia's spring fire season laws.





Anticipate a slight increase in rain chances for Wednesday, with a few isolated to scattered showers possible. We will cool down through mid week as well, high temperatures will actually struggle to get out of the 50s Wednesday afternoon.

After Wednesday, weather models are showing a even bigger cool down in our temperatures. How cold will it get?

