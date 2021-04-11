W.Va. End-of-life visitation bill heads to Governor’s desk for signature

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) A bill to allow visitors for those in their final hours during a health crisis passes in the Senate. The legislation, which had already passed in the House of Delegates, now heads to the Governor's desk for signature.



The law is named for Mylissa Smith, a nurse who died of complications due to COVID-19 in October. Family members were denied access at that time due to an executive order limiting visitation at hospitals.



Del. Austin Haynes, (R) Fayette County, was an early supporter of the legislation.



"Especially in those last few days, hours, and minutes, you want comfort for the patient but you also want closure for the family. That's why we have that bill."



Nursing homes and long-term care facilities were also restricted under the order. Once the Governor signs the law, the state will allow visitation to those patients even during a national crisis such as a Pandemic.