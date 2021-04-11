Jordan king, prince appear together for 1st time since rift

JERUSALEM (AP) — Jordan’s King Abdullah II and his half brother Prince Hamzah have made their first joint public appearance since a palace feud last week. Members of the Jordanian royal family Sunday marked the centenary of the establishment of the Emirate of Transjordan, a British protectorate that preceded the kingdom. The royal palace released a photo with Abdullah II, Prince Hamzah, Crown Prince Hussein and other dignitaries at the grave of King Talal in Amman, Jordan’s capital. Hamzah was seen for the first time since he was placed under a form of house arrest amid accusations he was involved in a plot to destabilize the kingdom.