Las Vegas family awarded $29.5M in allergic reaction case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury has awarded $29.5 million to the family of a woman who was left brain damaged after being treated for a severe allergic reaction by an ambulance service in Las Vegas in 2013. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Friday that then-27-year-old Chantel Giacalone went into anaphylactic shock after biting into a pretzel infused with peanut butter. Giacalone’s lawyer Christian Morris said she lost oxygen to her brain for a period of minutes after seeking treatment from MedicWest Ambulance. Morris argued the company negligently treated her allergic reaction. The lawsuit was seeking more than $60 million in damages. MedicWest denied any wrongdoing.