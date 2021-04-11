Lawmakers pass bill requiring coal-fired power plants to stockpile supply

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) A bill requiring coal-fired power plants to stockpile a 30-day supply has passed in both the W.Va. House of Delegates and Senate.



Supporters of the legislation said it will not only help the eight remaining coal-fired power plants in the state, but also help to avert a situation like what happened recently in Texas, where residents were stuck without power for days.



The Senate took out an amendment introduced and passed in the House by Delegate Ed Evans, (D) McDowell County, which would have included support for coal communities devastated by the industry's decline.



"We have a lot of federal money coming from Washington to help revitalize areas hard hit by the downturn in the coal industry. What my amendment did was require the PSC to develop rules to make sure that money gets spent where it belongs in the coalfields," said Del. Evans.



But Republicans balked on the measure, calling it a parliamentary procedure designed to kill the entire legislation.



"There's a history behind it. It's called a poison pill designed to kill the rest of the bill," said Sen. Rollan Roberts, (R) Raleigh County, 9th Dist.



When the bill was returned to the House of Delegates on Saturday, it passed 89-11. The legislation now heads to the Governor's desk for signature.