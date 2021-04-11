Lundqvist won’t play this season after heart inflammation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Henrik Lundqvist says a checkup last week showed inflammation around his heart, a setback that will prevent the 39-year-old goaltender from playing for the Washington Capitals this season. Lundqvist tweeted Sunday he was aiming to join the team before the end of the season but that the inflammation would require him to rest and recover for “a few months.” Lundqvist had open-heart surgery in January. He was back on the ice less than two months later but said in late February he was a long time away from deciding on his future. The Capitals signed Lundqvist in October to have a veteran in net and may try to acquire one before the NHL trade deadline Monday.