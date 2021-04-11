Man charged with murder in Missouri convenience store attack

KOSHKONONG, Mo. (AP) — A 28-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of one person and the wounding of three more at a convenience store in a small southern Missouri town. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Christopher Lindley, of Thayer, Missouri, has been charged with first-degree murder and criminal action in the shooting Saturday morning in Koshkonong, near the Missouri-Arkansas state line. He is being held without bond. Authorities say Lindley knew at least one of the victims, but the motive for the shooting is unclear. Three of the victims, including the person who died, were from out of state.