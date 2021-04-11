More volcanic eruptions on Caribbean island of St. Vincent

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent (AP) — Conditions have worsened at a volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent as loud rumbling, lightning and heavy ashfall were observed and residents reported power cuts. The initial eruption Friday of La Soufrière forced many residents to evacuate their homes, though some remained in place. More rumbling was heard on Sunday in the capital of Kingstown, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south. Scientists warn that the explosions could continue for days or even weeks. About 16,000 people have had to flee their ash-covered communities with as many belongings as they could stuff into suitcases and backpacks.