Officer charged in deadly shooting also linked to assault

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (AP) — An off-duty Pentagon police officer charged with murder in the shootings of two men outside a Maryland condominium building is facing separate assault charges stemming from an earlier incident. The Takoma Park Police Department said in a statement Saturday that it obtained video that shows David Hall Dixon assaulting a woman with a gun at the Takoma Overlook Condominiums complex on May 6, 2020. After seeing the video, detectives charged Dixon with first- and second-degree assault and use of a firearm in a felony or violent crime. The department said it learned of the video on Friday, the day when Dixon was arrested in connection with Wednesday’s shooting at the same complex.