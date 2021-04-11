Skip to Content

Officer charged in deadly shooting also linked to assault

11:36 am Virginia news from the Associated Press

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (AP) — An off-duty Pentagon police officer charged with murder in the shootings of two men outside a Maryland condominium building is facing separate assault charges stemming from an earlier incident. The Takoma Park Police Department said in a statement Saturday that it obtained video that shows David Hall Dixon assaulting a woman with a gun at the Takoma Overlook Condominiums complex on May 6, 2020. After seeing the video, detectives charged Dixon with first- and second-degree assault and use of a firearm in a felony or violent crime. The department said it learned of the video on Friday, the day when Dixon was arrested in connection with Wednesday’s shooting at the same complex.

Associated Press

