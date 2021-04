Rich Creek, Va., (WVVA) A man missing from Rich Creek, Va., has been found safe, according to a release from the Rich Creek Police Dept. on Sunday.



Mark Anthony Green, 62, had not been seen since April 7, 2021. His family said at the time it was unusual for him to leave without notifying family members.



In the release, Rich Creek Creek Police Chief S.D. Buckland thanked the public for their assistance.