Taylor’s homer propels Dodgers to 9-5 win over Nationals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor hit a three-run homer and Zach McKinstry made big plays with his bat and glove as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Washington Nationals 9-5. AJ Pollock also drove in three runs for the defending World Series champions, who are off to a 7-2 start that includes wins in four of their last five games. Julio Urías got the win and allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings. Juan Soto homered twice and Ryan Zimmerman had three hits for the Nationals, who remain without four players due to coronavirus cases and quarantines. Patrick Corbin took the loss.