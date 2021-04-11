Skip to Content

Taylor's homer propels Dodgers to 9-5 win over Nationals

Virginia news from the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor hit a three-run homer and Zach McKinstry made big plays with his bat and glove as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Washington Nationals 9-5. AJ Pollock also drove in three runs for the defending World Series champions, who are off to a 7-2 start that includes wins in four of their last five games. Julio Urías got the win and allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings. Juan Soto homered twice and Ryan Zimmerman had three hits for the Nationals, who remain without four players due to coronavirus cases and quarantines. Patrick Corbin took the loss.

Associated Press

