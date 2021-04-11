Truex outlasts teammate Hamlin to win again at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. won a stirring, laps-long duel for the lead with teammate Denny Hamlin in the delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday night. Truex, who nudged Hamlin repeatedly in the turns and tried to get to his inside on the straightaways without success, finally made the pass with 15 laps to go, ducking underneath Hamlin coming out of the second turn. He sailed off to victory without another challenge as Hamlin and Chase Elliott battled the rest of the way for second. Truex won for the third time in the last four races on the 0.526-mile oval, and became the first repeat winner this season. Elliott held off Hamlin for second.