W.Va. Governor not giving up on state income tax cut, says more time needed to make case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, says his fight to eliminate the state income tax is far from over.



At a press conference at the Capitol on Saturday night, Gov. Justice acknowledged more time may be needed to make his case to West Virginia and plans to take that plan on the road immediately.



"I missed the most important ingredient and that's the magnitude of the average 1,483 dollars for the average West Virginia household."



At a series of town halls across the state earlier in the session, the Gov. touted the new people and jobs the plan would bring after being the only state to lose population in the 2020 census. Now, he says he'll continue to move that focus to the savings for West Virginia households and the money that will bring to local businesses.



But he still has considerable hurdles to overcome in the House of Delegates, where lawmakers voted down his proposal 100 to zero.



"I didn't really expect it to be voted on in the House, but the Governor laid down the gauntlet, saying there was fear in the House to put it to a vote," said House Finance member Del. Marty Gearheart, (R) Mercer County.



The Governor will have to convince both House Republicans and Democrats who voted unanimously against the measure.



"As we told the Governor, we do not agree with him raising taxes on people with a fixed income who don't pay much tax at all. Suddenly, they're going to be paying two percent more on the sales tax, and 1.8 more on the food tax. So for every time they go to the store and spend a hundred dollars, they're going to pay two bucks. Overtime, that adds up," said Del. Ed Evans, (D) McDowell County.



Gov. Justice won't have much convincing to do in the Senate, though, where lawmakers passed the measure by a vote of 18-16.



"There will be time to take care of the financial part of it. It'll be in line with our interim dates so we don't have to come in again and cost the taxpayers more," explained Sen. Rollan Roberts, (R) Raleigh County.



But before coming back, some House Republicans would like to see more progress behind the scenes.



"I think we can (find common ground), but I'm not in support of a special session until we have a deal or are close to a deal because I don't want to cost the taxpayers money," added Del. Austin Haynes, (R) Fayette County.



While the 2021 regular session ended on Saturday, lawmakers will come back for interim meetings starting on Monday, May 10, 2021.