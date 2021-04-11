WVU adds men’s basketball grad transfers Curry, Carrigan

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has signed Old Dominion guard Malik Curry. The 6-foot-1 Curry led the Monarchs in scoring last season at 15.7 points per game and was named to the all-Conference USA second team. He also had a team-high 37 steals and 71 assists in 20 games and shot 45.6% from the floor. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins announced Curry’s signing Sunday. On Saturday West Virginia announced it had signed Florida International forward Dimon Carrigan. The 6-foot-9 Carrigan averaged 6.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and had a team-leading 60 blocked shots. Both players are graduate transfers and will have one year of eligibility remaining.