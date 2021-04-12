All schools in Ontario to shut and go to online learning

TORONTO (AP) — All schools in Canada’s most populous province will be shut down and move to online learning because of a record number of coronavirus infections fueled by more contagious virus variants. Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is moving schools to online-only after the April break this week. Schools in Canada’s largest city of Toronto were already shut since last Wednesday. Now it will be province wide. Ontario is now seeing more than 4,000 new infections a day in recent days and record intensive care numbers. Spring break began Monday after the province postponed it in March to discourage travel during the pandemic.