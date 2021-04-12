Appalachian Regional Healthcare announces new President and CEO

The Appalachian Regional Healthcare Board of Trustees announced Hollie Harris Phillips will be the system's new President and Chief Executive Officer.

Phillips will be the first woman in the health system's history to hold this position.

"The board and I are very proud to name someone with such a wealth of leadership experience and knowledge of the inner workings of the ARH system as Hollie possesses as the next president and CEO of ARH," said Duanne Thompson, chair of ARH’s Board of Trustees. "We have the utmost confidence in Hollie," he said. "She is well prepared to lead our organization into the future. We trust that under her leadership the ARH system will continue to grow and excel.”

Phillips has been with ARH since 2002. She was promoted to Vice President for Corporate Strategy and Chief Strategy Officer after three years as Director of Planning.

“I appreciate the confidence of the board and am both honored and humbled to move into this role to help guide our health system into the future,” said Phillips.

She will replace retiring President and CEO Joe Grossman in May.