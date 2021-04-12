Biden nominee Wormuth would be first woman to lead Army

BERLIN (AP) — President Joe Biden says he will nominate a former senior Pentagon official to be the first woman to lead the Army. If confirmed by the Senate as Army secretary, Christine Wormuth would be one of the more powerful officials in a defense establishment long dominated by men. She would work with the Army’s chief of staff, Gen. James McConville, who does not command soldiers but is responsible, along with the Army secretary, for training and equipping them. Biden has not yet nominated anyone to serve as Air Force or Navy secretary. Many other Pentagon positions that require Senate confirmation also have yet to be filled.