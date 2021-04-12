Biden tells execs US needs to invest, lead in computer chips

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden used a virtual meeting with corporate leaders about a global shortage of semiconductors to push for his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. He says the U.S. should be the world’s computer chip leader. Speaking Monday, Biden told the group of 19 executives from the technology, chip and automotive industries that the country hasn’t made big investments to stay ahead of global competitors. He said China and the rest of the world aren’t waiting to invest. Biden made an appearance at the meeting between administration officials and company leaders held to discuss building a stronger U.S. computer chip supply chain.