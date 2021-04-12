Breezy & mainly quiet into Tuesday; a cold front to approach midweek

Low pressure hugging the coastline and in the Great Lakes region is helping to bring some moisture our way, but not enough to make for widespread rain. Into the evening, we could see a few spotty showers (mainly north of I-64 ), but most will stay partly cloudy, dry and breezy. Lows tonight will fall into the 40s and 50s for most.

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and only the slim chance for a stray shower. Most will again be rain-free tomorrow and seasonable with highs in the 60s. We'll still be a bit breezy with westerly winds from 5-15 MPH and higher gust son occasion. Tomorrow night, cloud cover will increase, and lows will fall into the 40s.

We look to see scattered showers throughout the day Wednesday as a cold front moves in. Severe weather does not look likely, but it could still get rather windy as this system moves through.

We look a bit chilly at times behind this system into late week...make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6,10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!