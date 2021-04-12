California lifts COVID-19 limits on indoor worship services

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has lifted its limits on indoor worship services in the face of U.S. Supreme Court and other rulings that struck down the coronavirus public health mandates. The state’s Department of Public Health changed the guidelines Monday but said indoor gatherings still are “strongly discouraged.” The state had faced several lawsuits that said the ban or limits on indoor worship violated the constitutional freedom of worship. In recent months, the U.S. Supreme Court has issued several rulings barring enforcement of such restrictions.