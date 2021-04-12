Construction on Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center progressing

LEWISBURG, W. VA. (WVVA) - Construction on the Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center is moving along.

So far the competition pool has been dug and is in the process of being completed.

In addition to the competition pool, the building will house a therapy pool and a recreation pool.

The facility will also contain senior room, education classroom, and terrace.

Tag Galyean, the President of the Greenbrier Valley Aquatic, said this progress could not have been made without community support.

"Since, summer of 2018, the community has contributed to the founder's fund, and the closers fund, and that with the State of West Virginia, we've been able to build this, build this project," said Galyean.

Galyean said there is still a ways to go on the project, and there are still funds to be raised.

Anyone interested in contributing to the financing of the project can pick up a packet at the Greenbrier Valley Visitor's center or contact a board member for the Aquatic Center.

Still, Galyean anticipates the project will be completed this fall around Labor Day.