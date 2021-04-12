Coroner identifies 3 young children killed in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have identified the three young children who were killed in a gruesome slaying in Los Angeles over the weekend. Their mother is the suspect in the killings and was being held Monday in a central California jail. The autopsies of a 3-year-old girl, her 2-year-old brother, and a 6-month-old sister were pending on Monday. The children’s grandmother returned home from work Saturday morning and found their bodies in their apartment in the Reseda neighborhood. The children’s mother is Liliana Carrillo and was later arrested. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak for her. Police have not disclosed a motive or how the children were killed.