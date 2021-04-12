Democrat says registration key to ousting SC’s Tim Scott

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker is mounting a bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott. State Rep. Krystle Matthews told The Associated Press that she will try to register 150,000 new voters across South Carolina to tighten the margin Democrats have struggled to close in statewide elections. Matthews was elected to her second term in the state House last year. Scott has said 2022 would be his last Senate race. He has already been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has $8 million in his campaign funds.