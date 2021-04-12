Divisional arms races heat up at NHL trade deadline

All divisional play through the first two rounds of the playoffs made a major impact at the NHL trade deadline. As much as hockey executives like to say they worry only about making their own team better, several of the big moves executed Monday turned out to be important responses to division rivals. After Pittsburgh, Boston and the New York Islanders made additions, East-leading Washington made the biggest splash by getting big forward Anthony Mantha. Florida couldn’t let defending champion Tampa Bay run away with the Central, so the Panthers traded for Sam Bennett. Out West, Colorado followed Vegas’ move for more depth up front by doing the same. And Edmonton and Winnipeg filled holes after Toronto went all-in.