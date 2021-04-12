Ex-L.A. sheriff’s deputy gets prison for pot warehouse theft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy who staged a $2 million robbery of a marijuana warehouse has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison. Prosecutors say Marc Antrim of South El Monte was sentenced Monday for helping orchestrate a 2018 raid on a warehouse in downtown Los Angeles that yielded a half-ton of weed and some $645,000 in cash. Authorities say Antrim used a fake search warrant to get past the guards, was accompanied by fake deputies and even managed to convince Los Angeles police that he was on a legitimate search. In fact, he was off-duty.