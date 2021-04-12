Exhibition Coal Mine reopens for season

BECKLEY, W. VA. - Last year, the Exhibition Coal Mine's in Raleigh County's season was shortened by three months due to COVID-19, but, the attraction re-opened for the season on Tuesday.

Leslie Baker, the director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Beckley said even with an increase in vaccinations, and a decrease in restrictions, they will still be taking precautions to keep visitors safe.

"We want to be particularly careful but everybody that works here has been vaccinated, and we do a lot of cleaning, and we do do a lot of social distancing, and if we get so busy we will just be shutting the doors until the numbers die down, and then we'll open back up, just like with any place when you get really busy," said Baker.

Another way the exhibit is taking precautions is by having limited hours of operation.

Hours changed from seven days a week to Tuesday - Saturday from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

Baker added despite the adjusted hours, the first week of business this season has been a success.