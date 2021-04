PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Woodrow Wilson takes its Opening Day matchup with the Panthers on the road, 21-9.

The visitors jumped out to an early lead in the first inning, thanks to a 2-RBI single from Austin Underwood. PikeView would work its way back to a 9-9 tie, before the Flying Eagles busted the game open late.

OTHER SCORES:

Bluefield 18, Wyoming East 0 (Baseball)

Shady Spring 4, Wyoming East 3 (Softball)