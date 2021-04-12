Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt join Oscars starry presenting cast

The Oscars are aiming to be more like a movie than a television show and enlisting A-list stars like Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt, Halle Berry and Reese Witherspoon to help. They’ll be joined at the April 25 broadcast by the likes of Regina King, Joaquin Phoenix, Rita Moreno, Laura Dern, Zendaya, Marlee Matlin and last year’s best director winner Bong Joon Ho, the show’s producers said Monday. After delaying two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Oscars are forging ahead with an in-person show at Los Angeles’ Union Station. The 93rd Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on April 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern.