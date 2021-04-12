Japan to start Fukushima water release to sea in 2 years

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government said Tuesday it has decided to start releasing massive amounts of radioactive water stored at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant in two years after treatment. The decision, long speculated but delayed for years due to safety concerns and protests, came Tuesday at a meeting of Cabinet ministers who endorsed the release as the best option. The water has been accumulated and stored in tanks at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant since its 2011 meltdown after a massive earthquake and tsunami. Its operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co., says its storage capacity will be full in the fall of 2022.