Lady Bobcats, Lady Panthers advance to section finals

(WVVA) - Summers County had to earn every point in the team's return to the court, while PikeView made quick work of Indpendence in section semifinal action.

The Lady Bobcats tallied just 21 points in the first three quarters of a Class AA Region 3 Section 1 semifinal against Bluefield. The Lady Beavers held a 23-21 advantage, but were pressed into turnovers late.

Taylor Isaac led all scorers with 19 points.

Summers County scrapped out a 42-27 victory to improve to 6-5 on the season. The Lady Beavers finish their season with a record of 4-10.

The Lady Bobcats will travel to Wyoming East for the Class AA R3S1 title on Thursday at 7 p.m.

In Princeton, the Lady Panthers of PikeView roll past the Lady Patriots, 74-21. Hannah Perdue led all scorers with 26 points.

The Lady Panthers will host Shady Spring in the Class AAA R3S1 championship on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

OTHER SECTION PLAYOFF SCORES:

Shady Spring 38, Westside 23 (Girls/Class AAA R3S1)

Greater Beckley Christian 63, Mount View 43 (Girls/Class A R3S1)

OTHER BOYS SCORES:

Shady Spring 73, Independence 55

River View 67, Meadow Bridge 51

Wyoming East 42, Mingo Central 37

Richwood 58, Midland Trail 50

Nicholas Co. 80, Sissonville 53