Lin-Manuel Miranda, mayor open new Times Square vaccine site

NEW YORK (AP) — “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda joined New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at the grand opening of a Times Square COVID-19 vaccination site intended to jump-start the city’s entertainment industry. Miranda said getting vaccinated will help the theater community feel safe. Broadway theaters have been shuttered since the coronavirus pandemic struck in March of last year. De Blasio has said he hopes dedicated vaccination sites will help the industry reopen by September. The new Times Square vaccine site will be open to workers in theater, film and TV. The site will be run by Susan Sampliner, the company manager for the musical “Wicked.”