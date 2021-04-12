Marijuana growing equipment may have caused LA explosion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials believe equipment from a marijuana grow in a Los Angeles home’s garage may have caused an explosion that shattered the structures, trapping one man in the debris and sending another to the hospital with critical burn injuries. More than a dozen nearby homes were evacuated after the explosion Sunday night in the San Fernando Valley and several were damaged. Firefighters discovered a 59-year-old man with critical burn injuries outside the home and rescued another man buried in rubble. Two other adults and three children in the home were not injured. Authorities on Monday say an inspection of the home and garage wreckage found evidence of a marijuana grow.