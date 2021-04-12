Marshall to hold summer conference for high school teachers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University will host a free online summer conference for high school STEM teachers. The Department of Computer Sciences and Electrical Engineering will host the conference June 14-18 for teachers in science, technology, engineering and math. The application deadline is May 7. Participants will receive a $1,250 stipend for attendance and meal support, and will receive free materials to use in the conference. The conference will offer ways to integrate cyber subjects into high school courses. Participants will engage in hands-on exploration of cyber security, including ethics, networks, phishing, social engineering and robotics systems. Participants also will earn a graduate-level professional development course credit from Marshall.