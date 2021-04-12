Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

10:24 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buckhannon-Upshur 93, Grafton 88

George Washington 56, Parkersburg South 44

Hampshire 60, Frankfort 41

Keyser 45, Petersburg 39

Linsly 67, John Marshall 48

Martinsburg 87, Jefferson 81

Ritchie County 68, Calhoun County 33

River View 67, Meadow Bridge 51

Shady Spring 73, Independence 55

St. Marys 64, Webster County 52

Williamstown 55, Clay County 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AA=

Region 3=

Section 1=

Summers County 42, Bluefield 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

