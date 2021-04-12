Top Chinese official admits vaccines have low effectiveness

BEIJING (AP) — In a rare acknowledgement, China’s top disease control official says current vaccines offer low protection against the coronavirus and mixing them is among strategies being considered to boost their effectiveness. China has distributed hundreds of millions of doses of domestically made vaccines abroad and is relying on them for its own mass immunization campaign. Chinese Center for Disease Control head Gao Fu said at a conference Saturday their efficacy rates need improving. He also praised the benefits of mRNA vaccines, the technology behind the two vaccines seen as the most effective, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, months after questioning whether the then-unproven method was safe.