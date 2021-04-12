Police report multiple victims in Tennessee school shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say multiple people including a police officer have been shot at a high school in the east Tennessee city of Knoxville, and the scene has since been secured. The Knoxville Police Department tweeted that authorities were on the scene of the shooting Monday at Austin-East Magnet High School. The online posting said a Knoxville Police Department officer was reported among the victims. Police urged people to avoid the area. Details remained sketchy and news outlets showed numerous police and emergency vehicles outside the school.