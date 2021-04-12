Prime minister leads celebrations of Matsuyama’s Masters win

TOKYO (AP) — From Japan’s prime minister on down the country celebrated golfer Hideki Matsuyama’s victory in the Masters. He is the first Japanese player to win at Augusta National and wear the famous green jacket. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says: “It was really wonderful. As the coronavirus drags on, his achievement moved our hearts and gave us courage.” Japan is struggling to pull off the postponed Tokyo Olympics in just over three months with coronavirus cases on the rise again in Tokyo and Osaka. The Olympics open on July 23.