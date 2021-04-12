Skip to Content

REPORT: Multiple shooting victims, including officer, at Tennessee high school

Updated
Last updated today at 4:52 pm
4:22 pm
Knoxville Police via Twitter

UPDATE 4:25 p.m.: Superintendent of Knox County Schools Bob Thomas tweets this information following the shooting:

KNOXVILLE, TN (WAOW) — Knoxville Tennessee Police are reporting that multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

They made the announcement on Twitter shortly before 3 pm on Monday.

Multiple gunshot victims have been reported, including an officer.

Stay with WVVA for updates on this developing story.

WVVA

