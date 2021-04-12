REPORT: Multiple shooting victims, including officer, at Tennessee high school

REPORT: Multiple shooting victims, including officer, at Tennessee high schoolUpdated
UPDATE 4:25 p.m.: Superintendent of Knox County Schools Bob Thomas tweets this information following the shooting:
KNOXVILLE, TN (WAOW) — Knoxville Tennessee Police are reporting that multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.
They made the announcement on Twitter shortly before 3 pm on Monday.
Multiple gunshot victims have been reported, including an officer.
