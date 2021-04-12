REPORT: Multiple shooting victims, including officer, at Tennessee high school

UPDATE 4:25 p.m.: Superintendent of Knox County Schools Bob Thomas tweets this information following the shooting:

The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families. — Bob Thomas (@KnoxSchoolsSupt) April 12, 2021

KNOXVILLE, TN (WAOW) — Knoxville Tennessee Police are reporting that multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

They made the announcement on Twitter shortly before 3 pm on Monday.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

Multiple gunshot victims have been reported, including an officer.

Stay with WVVA for updates on this developing story.