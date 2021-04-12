Sidelined last year, the Met Gala is returning — twice

The Met Gala is coming back. Not only once, but twice. The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Monday that the annual high-wattage celebration of both fashion and celebrity — held virtually in 2020 because of the pandemic — will return in person, first in September, then again on its usual date on the first Monday in May. There was no word yet on the celebrity hosts, or chairs. The galas, an “intimate” one on Sept. 13 and a larger one on May 2, will launch a two-part exhibition. “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” opens Sept. 18. Part Two, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” opens May 5, 2022.