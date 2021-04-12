Stonerise resident surprised with Cracker Barrel lunch after CNN appearance

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A resident at Stonerise Princeton got a delicious surprise Monday!

93-year-old Joe Sanders has been a resident at the assisted living facility since 2015. A few months back, Mr. Sanders did a story with CNN about living in a nursing home during COVID-19.

When asked what he was most excited to do after the pandemic - his answer?

"Go to Cracker Barrel."

The restaurant chain caught wind of his interview, and the local Cracker Barrel catered lunch for Sanders and all his fellow residents, as well as the facility's staff.

Mr. Sanders even got to see some of his favorite Cracker Barrel employees.

"I can't believe this today, I'm shocked!" he said. "You know, I knew they were going to do a little something - I thought they were just going to bring out some food and put it out on the table and the assisted living people would just have a nice meal - but I didn't know all this was going to happen. I'm kind of bewildered!"

That wasn't Joe's only surprise, though - his sons got to visit Monday, as well.