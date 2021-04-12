Strong winds with isolated showers possible today

Most of the area will stay dry today, but a few passing showers are possible all thanks to a low pressure system near the coast. Most will witness a mix of sun and clouds.

Starting off with temperatures in the 40s and we warm into the 60s by this evening. Lower elevations will be near 70 while most will see highs in the low-mid 60s.

Winds will increase this afternoon. Gusts will reach around 30 MPH coming out of the west.

Tonight there is still the chance for an isolated shower, but most will stay dry with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be back into the 40s tonight.

We stay breezy into Tuesday with wind gusts around 20 MPH. Temperatures tomorrow will hit in the 60s again. Isolated shower is possible again, but most will remain dry.

A cold front tracks through Wednesday into Thursday bringing some more rounds of scattered showers. This also brings cooler temperatures. Highs on Wednesday in the 50s with Thursday highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Low temperatures mid-week fall into the 30s!

High pressure builds in to close the work week, but another chance for rain comes back this weekend.

