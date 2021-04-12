Skip to Content

Suspect arraigned in shooting at Missouri convenience store

5:43 pm National news from the Associated Press

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A southern Missouri man has been arraigned on first-degree murder charges in a shooting that killed one person and critically injured three others. Oregon County authorities say the court entered a not guilty plea for 28-year-old Christopher Lindley, of Thayer, on Monday. He is accused of shooting the victims early Saturday at the Snappy Mart in Koshkonong. A probable cause statement released Monday said one victim, Paul Chavis, was shot outside the store. A deputy found Carlos Moreno, a truck driver from California, dead and two others, Melissa Rae Blaskiewicz and Jonah Bivens, injured inside the store. Authorities did not announce the victims’ hometowns. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content