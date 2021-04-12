Syrian on trial in Germany for killing man, injuring another

BERLIN (AP) — A Syrian man has gone on trial accused of killing a German man and seriously injuring another in an attack last year that prosecutors said was motivated by Islamic extremist ideology. The trial began Monday in the eastern city of Dresden, where the attack took place in October. Federal prosecutors allege that the defendant used a kitchen knife to attack the two men, aged 55 and 53, because he believed they were a gay couple and considered this to be a “grave sin.” He was arrested almost three weeks after the crime and has been in custody since then. The 21-year-old defendant is charged with murder, attempted murder and causing serious bodily harm.